Aishwarya Rai responds her viral dance videos with Abhishek, Deepika from Isha Ambani’s wedding

2018 has been a year for Bollywood weddings. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding in November and later Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ marriage in December kept everyone engaged.

However, there was yet another wedding which was a big hit on the internet— Isha Ambani’s wedding to Anand Piramal in December. While the wedding celebrations saw a host of Bollywood A-listers show up, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dance with husband Abhishek Bachchan got spoken about at length, thanks to all the viral videos from the venue.

In a recent interview, Aishwarya has spoken about it. Speaking to Famously Filmfare, the actor explained that whole incident was supposed to be discreet but before one could realise it, the videos were everywhere on internet.

“It was all meant to be discreet; we were like in our own world and suddenly all these videos are flying all over the internet. All those who know me personally and many do in our fraternity as well, I am very easy; I might choose my days and with my close friends from college, with family and friends… But the good part of having a real good time with me is about actually being in the moment and enjoying it; it is not about just partying for the sake of it or about ‘let’s hang’. I can’t do it all the time because it’s real. It’s real with me when I do and yeah, we had a great time (which is now evident).”

In the interview, she also spoke about being a mother and whether she has arguments with Abhishek. Meanwhile, the couple will soon begin work on their next film, Gulab Jamun. It is an Anurag Kashyap production and will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The film will see the two come together onscreen after many years. They appeared together in 2010’s Raavan. Her last film, Fanney Khan which also starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, failed to make a mark at the box office.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 13:40 IST