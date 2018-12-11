Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone turned ultimate BFFs at Ambani party. Watch them dance here

The pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani saw several Bollywood celebrities come together to let down their hair for a memorable night. Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai seem to have bonded on the dance floor. In videos from the sangeet night shared on Instagram, the two actors can be seen having a great time dancing together.

In the videos, Aishwarya pulls Deepika towards the dance floor to shake a leg to Oh Ho Ho Ho by Sukhbir. Aishwarya and Deepika danced with their husbands, Abhishek Bachchan and Ranveer Singh, to Gallan Goodiyan. In another video, Deepika is seen hugging Aishwarya, who was also spotted dancing with Karisma Kapoor. This was indeed special because Karisma dated Abhishek for seven years, and they were reportedly even engaged to be married.

The Bachchans had a gala time at Deepika and Ranveer’s Mumbai reception, too. Abhishek’s father, actor Amitabh Bachchan even shared pictures of all the action on his Instagram account. There were pictures of all of them dancing, Amitabh DJing, and even of the activities.

The pre-wedding celebrations of Isha concluded on December 9. The sangeet had performances by Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri; Abhishek and Aishwarya; Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others. Deepika and Ranveer also danced together to a song by Sukhbir. Karan Johar hosted the ceremony, where the newly married Priyanka Chopra also performed as she was cheered on from the sidelines by her husband Nick Jonas.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 18:30 IST