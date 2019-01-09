Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Nagraj Manjule’s film Jhund, rides bullock cart. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan’s last film, Thugs of Hindostan, may have been a dud, but he’s already at work on his next. One of the films for which he has been shooting is Sairat director Nagraj Manjule’s debut Hindi film Jhund. The film is being shot in (and around) Nagpur in Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, Amitabh shared a few pictures from the film’s location shoot. From the looks of it, it seems like a village setting. Sharing one of the pictures, Amitabh wrote in Hindi on Twitter: “Bade dinnon ke baad gaon ki khatiya aur bailgaadi ki sawaari ka saubhagya praapt hua (After a long time, I have the honour of lying on a village cot and riding on a bullock cart.)”

In one of the pictures, Amitabh can be seen lying on a cot; in another, he is seated on a bullock cart and in a third, he is sitting by the window seat of a state transport bus.

In early December, Amitabh had shared pictures from Nagpur, where he was to commence work on the said project.

T 3014 - NAGPUR .. for 'Jhund' .. the new project by Nagraj , his first in Hindi, the maker of 'Sairat' the Marathi block buster .. a centre of attraction .. and NAGPUR, geographically apparently the centre of geographic India .. may the 2 centres thrive ! pic.twitter.com/e6GGMH3iSP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 3, 2018

Manjule’s Jhund is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer. In the film, Bachchan plays a professor who motivates street children and initiates a football team. Jhund is being co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Manjule.

Manjule shot to fame with his Marathi film, Sairat, a love story set amid caste feud. It tells the story of a lower caste boy falling in love with an upper caste girl and how their lives end tragically. The film was remade in Hindi as Dhadak, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 16:19 IST