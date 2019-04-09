Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta post heartfelt messages on maa Jaya Bachchan’s birthday, Amitabh gives details of family outing

Actor Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today and was showered with messages and pictures by her family, friends and fans on the occasion. Daughter Shweta Bachchan shared a picture along with the actor and captioned it, ‘O Captain My Captain.”

Shweta even hosted a dinner party for Jaya and her friends at a Mumbai restaurant on Monday. While Jaya was in a simple white kurta pajama, Shweta was in casuals.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback black and white picture of his mother and captioned it, “Maa! The word says it all. Happy Birthday Ma. Love you.” Actor Esha Deol also wished the actor in response to the post and wrote, “Happy birthday! Love u Jaya aunty.”

Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about their recent family outing in his latest blog. After talking about the many fans thronging the gates of their residence, Amitabh wrote on his blog, “BUT .. just before was the joy of the family outing .. a drive with all , and the togetherness of all , and the laughter and presence of all , in one combine ...Me driving and Abhishek by my side .. and behind Jaya, Shweta, Aishwarya, Aaradhya .. and the little one with her antics bringing the joy to us all ..Such be the strengths of family .. ties that bind us ever .. this be the greatest gift .. nothing more ..”

The actor also shared pictures of the fans, some of whom were even holding placards to wish Jaya.

Also read: Happy birthday Jaya Bachchan: Her 10 happiest pics with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Shweta

Jaya turns 71 this year and is currently serving her fourth term as the Rajya Sabha MP from Samajwadi Party. She was last seen making a brief appearance as herself in Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s Ki & Ka. Amitabh Bachchan had also starred along with her in the film.

Jaya has a long list of films to her credit such as Uphaar, Guddi, Silsila, Mili, Abhimaan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 12:02 IST