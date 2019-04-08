Happy birthday Jaya Bachchan: Her 10 happiest pics with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Shweta

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan turns 71 years old on Tuesday. While she is one introverted person essentially and not a fan of the paparazzi, we have realised that she is genuinely the happiest when she is with her family.

Her pictures with her actor son Abhishek and daughter Shweta Bachchan emanate fun and positive vibes. Everyone flashed the biggest smiles and they enjoy small and precious moments together, keeping their super busy lives on hold.

Over the years, Abhishek, Shweta, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and her husband Amitabh Bachchan have shared several adorable pictures with Jaya. Some have them all posing together at wedding, enjoying a vacation at the beach or simply cuddling together on the sofa. Check them out here:

On his latest appearance on Koffee With Karan with his sister, Abhishek talked at length about his mother and why she always seems so angry at the paparazzi. She is often caught on camera, getting angry at photographers for clicking her pictures. Abhishek said that while he finds the videos amusing and always prepares for a showdown when the whole family goes out together, his mother has grown much more comfortable with the photographers. It’s the fans who ask for selfies that are the problem.

“She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn’t like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought,” Shweta added. They then joked about how photographers maintain their distance when they see Jaya at the airport.

On the same episode, Shweta said Abhishek was their mother’s favourite. She said Jaya’s eyes light up every time Abhishek enters a room, much like her reaction on seeing Shah Rukh Khan in their film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 19:54 IST