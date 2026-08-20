Carlisle Airport crash: Videos emerge after Pennsylvania State Police helicopter and small plane collide; watch

A helicopter with the Pennsylvania State Police and a small plane collided at the Carlisle Airport in Pennsylvania's Cumberland County on Wednesday afternoon. Videos showed tragic scenes at the sight of the crash as first responders attended to the scene.

Photos and visuals published by local NBC affiliate WJAC showed the Pennsylvania State Police helicopter in debris after the crash. The report added, citing police scanner audio, that the Cumberland County coroner was sent to the scene, indicating that deaths have taken place. As of now, no details about the injuries have been officially revealed.

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Here's another video recorded close up showing a large number of emergency officials and first responders are at the scene of the crash. The debris from the crashed state police helicopter can be seen lying on the ground near the runway with its tail completely detached.