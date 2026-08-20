Elmwood shooting update: Reports of shooting at South Clearview Parkway spark fears; first details from Louisiana

Reports of a shooting near the Elmwood Shopping Center in Elmwood, Louisiana sparked fears among locals. The incident reportedly took place at at 1200 South Clearview Parkway on Wednesday, August 19.

The scanner report indicated that a shooting had been reported near the shopping center. The local police are yet to comment on the incident. A motive for the shooting is not yet known and there are no details on the suspects out yet either. At the time of writing, there's no information on possible injuries.

Elmwood shooting: Fears among locals Initially, a person asked on a local Metairie group about the shooting. Metairie is an unincorporated community in Louisiana, about 4-5 miles away from Elmwood. “Shooting in strip mall with Home Goods in Metairie (?),” they asked.

In an update, they noted that the reports of the shooting were from Elmwood and that both suspects had reportedly been caught. However, authorities have not confirmed this information.

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Meanwhile, others expressed fear while some volunteered information. “Home Goods in Metairie? By TJ Maxx and home goods?,” one asked. Another noted “The person who posted this is wrong. It was in Elmwood.”

An individual claiming to have been in the area of the shooting wrote “Looks like someone may have died because the police have the area blocked with the yellow ribbon.” Another added “The one in Elmwood or the one in Metairie because Elmwood has police tape everywhere, a dozen or so cop cars, and an ambulance just sped away.” However, there's no confirmation of any casualties amid the shooting reports.

One person lamented that people needed to ‘stop with gun violence’. Yet another added that the reported shooting was “In front of Ochsner Elmwood Fitness Center.” A local further said “Nooooo not another issue in Elmwood.”