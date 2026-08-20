Elmwood shooting update: Reports of shooting at South Clearview Parkway spark fears; first details from Louisiana
Reports of a shooting near the Elmwood Shopping Center at 1200 South Clearview Parkway in Louisiana sparked fears among locals.
Reports of a shooting near the Elmwood Shopping Center in Elmwood, Louisiana sparked fears among locals. The incident reportedly took place at at 1200 South Clearview Parkway on Wednesday, August 19.
Screenshots of scanner reports were shared online amid reports of the shooting.
The scanner report indicated that a shooting had been reported near the shopping center. The local police are yet to comment on the incident. A motive for the shooting is not yet known and there are no details on the suspects out yet either. At the time of writing, there's no information on possible injuries.
Elmwood shooting: Fears among locals
Initially, a person asked on a local Metairie group about the shooting. Metairie is an unincorporated community in Louisiana, about 4-5 miles away from Elmwood. “Shooting in strip mall with Home Goods in Metairie (?),” they asked.
In an update, they noted that the reports of the shooting were from Elmwood and that both suspects had reportedly been caught. However, authorities have not confirmed this information.
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Meanwhile, others expressed fear while some volunteered information. “Home Goods in Metairie? By TJ Maxx and home goods?,” one asked. Another noted “The person who posted this is wrong. It was in Elmwood.”
An individual claiming to have been in the area of the shooting wrote “Looks like someone may have died because the police have the area blocked with the yellow ribbon.” Another added “The one in Elmwood or the one in Metairie because Elmwood has police tape everywhere, a dozen or so cop cars, and an ambulance just sped away.” However, there's no confirmation of any casualties amid the shooting reports.
One person lamented that people needed to ‘stop with gun violence’. Yet another added that the reported shooting was “In front of Ochsner Elmwood Fitness Center.” A local further said “Nooooo not another issue in Elmwood.”
Photo from Metairie shows all clear amid fears
No visuals from the scene of the reported shooting at Elmwood has been shared online yet. However, a local shared a photo from Metairie amid fears that the shooting had taken place there.
“It’s all clear at Home Goods in Metairie,” they noted. The photo taken from a car showed a cluster of stores. No police presence could be seen and the area appeared to be empty. The person sharing the photo was seeking to correct the initial post which questioned if a shooting had taken place at Metairie. However, the original poster then corrected themselves and noted that the incident had actually been reported in Elmwood.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More