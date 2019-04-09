Malaika Arora gives it back to her age-shaming haters with a sunny new pic in a bikini

Television show host Malaika Arora knows how to give the most perfect replies to her haters. She has shared yet another hot new pic from her recent vacation in Maldives and this time, it is dedicated to all those who age shamed her.

The new pic shows her giving a cheeky wink to the camera. She is wearing a colourful bikini and posing on the sunny beaches of the tourist paradise. “Being happy is a choice .n I choose to be happy ..... also I think happiness looks good on me...... so keep ur opinions n ur negativity to urself n spare me ur crap #notinterested #toobusybeinghappy #notimefornegativity #tuesdaythoughts #43nhappy,” she captioned the picture.

Malaika’s friends and colleagues from Bollywood also loved her pic. Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Bipasha Basu and more gave her big compliments.

Malaika is now back in Mumbai from her holiday and was spotted awith her sister Amrita at their gym on Tuesday. She was reportedly vacationing with rumoured boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor in Maldives last week. While they did not share any pictures with each other on their social media profile, they returned to Mumbai together. Arjun shared selfies from the vacation and Malaika shared pics from her swim in the pool or day spent out at the sea.

Arjun and Malaika are rumoured to be planning their wedding. However, Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor has refuted the rumours. Arjun himself has said that he will let people know about his plans when the time is right. Arjun said: “When there is something to talk about, you will all know.” Asked if he was disturbed with the intrusion of privacy, he said, “Not really... It is a very small price to pay. At the end of the day, for what I have gained out of being an actor, somebody who is known across the country and the world, it’s a small price. And people like to know how we are. They like to be surprised how normal we are, they like to know our idiosyncrasies. It doesn’t really bother me. If anyone says ‘mujhe meri privacy chahiye (I want my privacy)’ then you are in the wrong profession. Because you sell that the day you become recognisable.”

