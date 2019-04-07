Malaika Arora dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya in yoga pants on World Health Day. Watch video

Actor and TV personality Malaika Arora has shared a new video of herself, dancing to her iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya on the occasion of World Health Day. The video, posted on Instagram on Sunday, has accumulated almost half-a-million views so far.

Malaika captioned the video, “On #worldhealthday i got my entire team at @thedivayoga to #chaiyyachaiyya with me n jus have some fun... thank u my entire team n my partner in crime.”

The video shows Malaika dancing to the song, originally composed by AR Rahman for the 1998 film, Dil Se. The song was picturised on Malaika and Shah Rukh Khan.

On Saturday, Malaika had shared two images of herself in swimsuits, signalling the arrival of the summer season. She’d shared several summery pictures from her recent Maldives vacation, which she is rumoured to have gone on with Arjun Kapoor, whom she is reportedly dating.

Malaika often shares images of herself doing yoga, and speaks frequently about living a healthy lifestyle. A recent picture with sister Amrita Arora was captioned, “Yoga not only connects you to your inner self but also it forms a unique bond with your yoga partner! It is a healthy process to build on your relationships. Performing acro yoga with someone you love is not only one of the wonderful experiences but it is also soulful and meditative in its own way!”

“Yoga is my way of life,” she’d captioned a post from the Maldives. “Try and make time for it daily and see the change.”

