After Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor shares sun-soaked pics from Maldives. See pics

After rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora’s holiday in Maldives, pictures of which have stunned her fans, come vacation photos of Arjun Kapoor, also from the island nation. On Tuesday, Arjun shared two pictures of himself against a striking setting sun. He wrote: “Here’s to you Maldives... To many more Sunsets & Selfies...”

Arjun is obviously in his larger ‘Sadashiv’ mode -- his toned frame is clearly visible in the picture, alongwith with his handlebar moustache and bald head, hidden under a cap. Arjun is currently busy with his film with Ashutosh Gowariker called Panipat, where he plays Maratha general, Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who led the Maratha expeditionary force in 1761 against the advancing army led by Afghan king Ahmed Shah Abdali. The war is popularly called the Third Battle of Panipat. Arjun has, in fact, been sharing pictures from his gym routine, showing his body’s transformation from chubby to a lean and muscular frame over the past couple of months.

Arjun and Malaika have been together for a while, but the world got to know of it when the couple appeared on a TV reality show and, at one juncture, Arjun led Malaika by her hand on to the stage. This immediately set tongues wagging that this was another new Bollywood couple alongwith Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar pairings. The couple, however, has maintained a strict silence on the matter, despite the fact that they are often spotted together on dinner outings and with friends.

For some time now, marriage rumours have been doing the rounds as well. There were reports that the couple would have a church wedding in April in Mumbai. However, speaking to Amar Ujala last week, producer Boney Kapoor and Arjun’s dad, refuted the rumours and clarified that there was no truth to such reports.

