Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor return to Mumbai together after her super-glam Maldives vacation. See photos

Actor Malaika Arora is back from Maldives and it now appears that even rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had accompanied her on her short vacation. The two were spotted arriving together at the Mumbai airport. While Malaika walked in a blue and white stripped ensemble, Arjun was a contrast in casuals.

Rumours suggest that Malaika and Arjun are planning to get married later this month. The two, however, have refused to comment on their relationship or wedding.

Malaika had kept her fans hooked to social media as she shared stunning pictures from the scenic location. She had shared the first picture of herself, with the caption, “When time stands still #exhale @niyamamaldives #niyama #niyamamaldives.” Arjun had even registered his agreement by posting his usual “Hmm” in the comments section.

Neither her friends nor fans were aware of Arjun accompanying the reality show judge to Maldives. As soon as Malaika shared another picture in a bikini and captioned it, “To infinity and beyond ........ @niyamamaldives #niyamamaldives #niyama#mymaldivianlovestory,” friend and choreographer Farah Khan reacted to the post saying, “Kameeni who is clicking these pics?” Malaika hedged the question saying she will tell her once she returns to Mumbai.

Malaika kept on sharing her different poolside pictures while soaking in the sun and taking a dip. She can simply be seen enjoying the night sky in one of the pictures. A video of her cycling in a summer dress can also be found on her Instagram. Arjun, however, has not posted anything.

Rumours of Arjun and Malaika planning to tie the knot on April 19 have been doing the rounds since quite some days. However, Arjun’s father and producer Boney Kapoor had recently told Amar Ujara, “There’s no truth to these rumours.”

Arbaaz Khan had reacted to a similar question in a candid manner. On being asked about Arjun-Malaika’s wedding rumours at the launch of his show Pinch, Arbaaz had said, “Paaji, aapke sawaal ka jawaab dena hai mujhe. But aapne itna time liya sochne ke liye, toh mujhe bhi toh thoda time do! Kal bataun toh chalega? (Sir, I wanna to answer your question. But you took so much time to come up with it so give me some time to come up with the answer. Should I answer it tomorrow?)”

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 10:53 IST