Malaika Arora’s latest sun-soaked Maldives pics are holiday goals. See them here

Reality show judge Malaika Arora is currently holidaying with her girl gang in Maldives and sharing pictures from their scenic resort, Niyama Private Island. In one of the recent pictures, Malaika is seen chilling in an infinity pool. The picture shows rich blue hues of the pool, the white sand beyond it and the deep blue sea.

Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote: “A perfect way to begin my day .... jus dive in.” A few of her industry colleagues also commented on the pictures. One of them was Chunkey Panday who wrote: “Mindblowing”

In another one of the pool pictures, Malaika poses with her arms outstretched. In another, she is sitting on a chair, perhaps for a formal sit-down dinner by the beach. Malaika wrote: “The most stunning setting I have ever been to ... @niyamamaldives.” Alia Bhatt’s good friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, “I have paid the price for this vacation I must say.”

Malaika shared a video clip of her girl gang, sitting by the water front and shaking their legs. Putting it up, Malaika wrote: “Synchronised swimmers.”

On Thursday, Malaika had put up a sun-kissed picture of herself and commenting on it was rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. He wrote: “Hmm.” For a while now, there have been rumours that the couple would get married in a Mumbai church in April this year. However, Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor, speaking to Amar Ujala, had clarified that there no truth to the rumours.

Malaika was married to Salman Khan’s brother and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 18 years, before they parted ways in 2016. They have a 16-year-old son, Arhaan.

