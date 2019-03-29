Malaika Arora shares a sun-kissed photo from Maldives, Arjun Kapoor can’t resist a comment. See pic

Malaika Arora has taken a break from work and is chilling in Maldives. The actor and reality TV judge has posted pictures from Niyama Private Islands on Instagram and among those who have commented is her rumoured boyfriend actor Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika put up a picture of herself by the beach and wrote: “When time stands still.” She looks fresh and is with makeup. While many fans commented on the picture, it is the comment by Arjun which caught the eye. He simply wrote “Hmm.”

Malaika also put up other pictures from the resort in her Instagram stories.

Looks like this is their chosen word to comment on each other’s photos. Commenting on a February picture of Arjun, Malaika too had simply written “Hmmmm”.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora often comment on each other’s posts.

Reports of the couple getting married in April at a Mumbai church have been floating around for a while now. Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor has, however, cleared the air on the matter. Speaking to Amar Ujala, he reportedly said that there was no truth to such rumours. Malaika was previously married to Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz for 18 years and the two have a 16 year-old-son together. They divorced in 2016.

Speaking about it on Kareena Kapoor’s radio chat show Ishq FM, Malaika said, ““We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us.”

Also read | Pahlaj Nihalani responds to Kangana Ranaut’s allegations: ‘She should not play with me’

Malaika Arora shared these pictures from Maldives too.

Long back, Arjun was in a relationship with Salman’s sister Arpita Khan, now married to actor Ayush Sharma. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he had said, “Arpita and I dated a long time ago. The equation with the Khans hasn’t changed a bit. That’s the magnanimity of that family. It’s difficult for exes to be friends; so we don’t hang out the way we used to, but when we meet, we talk.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 09:52 IST