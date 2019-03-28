Boney Kapoor opens up about reports of Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora’s wedding, says no truth to rumours

Rumours about actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora getting married in April have been gaining ground with every passing day. However, Arjun’s father, producer Boney Kapoor has said that there is no truth to the reports.

Amar Ujala quoted Boney Kapoor as saying, “There’s no truth to these rumours.” According to the report the wedding is scheduled to take place on April 19 and would take place at a Mumbai church. Arjun and Malaika have been rumoured to be dating each other for over a year. At a reality show, Arjun was seen leading her onstage, holding her hand, leading to much speculation about them being in a relationship. This was just before the release of his film, Namaste England.

Ever since, the duo is often seen in public places. The two secretly went to Italy in October last year to celebrate Malaika’s birthday. Photos of them holding hands at the Milan airport were shared online.

Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan, brother of Salman Khan, for 18 years and two have a son named Arhaan. The couple got divorced in 2016. Arbaaz is dating Italian model Giorgia Adriani. Malaika spoke about her divorce on Kareena Kapoor’s radio show, Ishq FM. She decided to go through with the separation as Arbaaz and she were in an unhappy marriage. “We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us,” she said.

Arjun Kapoor has dated Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan in the past. Speaking about it, he had told Hindustan Times, “Arpita and I dated a long time ago. The equation with the Khans hasn’t changed a bit. That’s the magnanimity of that family. It’s difficult for exes to be friends; so we don’t hang out the way we used to, but when we meet, we talk.”

