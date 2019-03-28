Pahlaj Nihalani responds to Kangana Ranaut’s allegations: ‘She should not play with me’

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently revealed on a show that she was once asked to dress in just a robe for a photoshoot for a Pahlaj Nihalani film. The producer has responded to her claims, warning her not to “play with me”.

On being asked for a reaction to Kangana’s story, Nihalani told Cineblitz, “I had spent one-and-a-half crore on that picture advertisement and shot for three songs. She did the reading post the photoshoot, but with my advertisement and the poster she got Mahesh Bhatt’s film (Gangster) and backed out of my film as she requested me to let her do Gangster as we were under a three-movie deal.She should not play with me, otherwise I have a lot of things to play with her.”

Nihalani also spoke about the film in question and claimed that he had also approached Amitabh Bachchan with a role. “It was a youth film; she was married in that movie. I had approached Amitabh Bachchan for that role. It was on the lines of Cheeni Kum. I gave the narration to Amitji too; he pulled out due to him already doing something similar. It was never a porn film and neither am I interested in those kinds of movies,” he said.

Kangana had told Mid-Day, “The fact that people met, and promised to guide and help me, but then I was put under house-arrest. And then Pahlaj Nihalani had offered me a film called I Love You Boss. They had a photoshoot where they gave me a robe to wear, and no undergarments. So I just had a satin robe for a show-girl pose, from which I had to stick my leg out, coming out of darkness.”

Calling the role a soft-porn character, she added, “They should at least have given some tapes. I was supposed to play a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. So it was a soft-porn sort of character. And I had this epiphany that I can’t do this. I felt like this is exactly what my parents were talking about. I actually went through the photo shoot, but then I disappeared. I changed my number.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she was asked to dress in just a robe and no underwear for a role in a Pahlaj Nihalani film

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Padmaavat was offered to her first, also Priyanka Chopra’s Ram Chahe Leela song

The actor had also revealed that soon after this incident, she finally landed roles in two-three projects, including her debut film, Gangster. Kangana won several awards for the film.

The Manikarnika actor is currently working on her upcoming film, Mental Hai Kya. She will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao for the second time after the two worked together in the 2014 film Queen. She also has Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and the J Jayalalithaa biopic in her kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 21:05 IST