Kangana Ranaut says Padmaavat was offered to her first, also Priyanka Chopra’s Ram Chahe Leela song

Actor Kangana Ranaut played Rani Laxmibai in her last film Manikarnika and has now revealed that she was even offered Padmaavat by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The role of Rani Padmavati eventually went to Deepika Padukone.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the actor spoke about her meeting with Bhansali in a candid chat on a show Sit With Hitlist. On being asked about her big movie moments involving Bhansali’s Black and Devdas, Kangana said, “Oh, yes. In fact, we had a brief meeting for Padmaavat (2018). He narrated me the script.”

Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh had played the antagonist Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor had portrayed the role of Padmavati’s husband, Raja Ratan Singh in the film.

She went on to confirm that she was indeed offered the film that went on to collect over Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office. She said, “Yes. There was this conversation, and I was doing Manikarnika then, so it didn’t go anywhere. But we had a brief narration. Before that as well, he wanted me to do the Ram-Leela song. He is a filmmaker who can leave strong impressions on you, especially if you are a fresh mind.”

Priyanka Chopra had performed the item number Ram Chahe Leela in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Kangana also shared a memory of watching Rani Mukerji’s Black with her roommate and telling her, “I can do this. What’s the big deal?” To this, her roommate had reacted, “Oh my god, look at you?”

Speaking about the same, she said on the show, “I said in theatre, we do this in one go. Here, you have to do it in segments; and if you mess up, you can do it again! I went back to my hostel, tried to enact [Rani Mukerji’s character] before the mirror. And I knew I can definitely do this. That day, I found the confidence.”

The Rangoon actor too tasted success with Manikarnika and was appreciated for her performance. The actor had, however, called out several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan for not supporting her during the film’s release. She had shared the director’s credit with Krish and was involved in several controversies regarding the same.

She will now be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Ekta Kapoor’s Mental Hai Kya, being directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. The two feature in quirky avatars on the film’s posters. The actor has also signed Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and is said to be taking home a whopping Rs 24 crore for playing Jayalalithaa in her biopic.

