Rajkummar Rao finds Kangana Ranaut phenomenal in Manikarnika, Rangoli thanks Mental Hai Kya actor

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi got a stamp of approval from actor Rajkummar Rao and thanking him was her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel. Sharing his tweet on her Twitter timeline, Rangoli said that she hoped Laxmi Bai, the queen of Jhansi’s sacrifice is realised by all Indians.

She tweeted: “thanks @RajkummarRao ... hope every Indian realises her sacrifice and values her blood ...”

🙏🙏🙏thanks @RajkummarRao ... hope every Indian realises her sacrifice and values her blood ... 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/qfbYt2v9Pb — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 27, 2019

Rajkummar, speaking about Manikarnika, had written: “Just watched #Manikarnika. An amazing film that chronicles the life of the queen of Jhansi. Kangana,as always, was phenomenol as Rani Laxmi bai. Now can’t wait for you guys to watch #MentalHaiKya.”

In Manikarnika, Kangana’s performance as Queen Laxmi Bai, who took on the might of the British East India Company forces, was appreciated. The film was among the moderate successes of 2019. Calling it a semi-hit was trade analyst Joginder Tuteja, who had tweeted in March to say: “#Simmba - Blockbuster #Uri - All Time Blockbuster Manikarnika - Semi-hit #GullyBoy - Hit #TotalDhamaal - Superhit #LukaChuppi - Set to be Superhit 10 weeks - 6 successes | Aur kitne achche din chahiye in Bollywood?”

Kangana will now be seen with Rajkummar in Mental Hai Kya, pictures and posters of which have intrigued all with their quirkiness. While little is known about the film’s storyline, from the look of the posters, it seems anything but conventional. Rajkummar and Kangana are coming together for the second time after Queen for the film.

Kangana also signed her next film, a biopic on Tamil actor-politician J Jayalalithaa. The film will be a bilingual and will be directed by Tamil director Vijay. Kangana has also said that she will learn Tamil for the project. When asked about her preparation for the role, Kangana said, “The scenes will be in Tamil, and I will learn the language to understand the character better and feel closer to her. I will begin my language classes once I honour my commitments to Panga and Mental Hai Kya.” The actor is reportedly being paid Rs 24 crore for the biopic. The deal makes her the highest paid female actor in India.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 10:28 IST