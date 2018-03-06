Mental Hai Kya new posters: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao out to prove sanity is overrated

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao – to put it colloquially – are on a ‘mental’ trip. The leads of Mental Hai Kya not only left us intrigued with the first posters but followed them up with even wackier options. Kangana can be seen lying in a crime scene in a silver bikini. Don’t miss her smile, the blood spatter and the chalk marking used to outline dead bodies. There is crime scene tape in the background too. Rajkummar Rao, who was flipping the bird in the first poster is now winking while being covered in tape. Crazy enough for you?

And then, to celebrate taking leave from sanity, they partied in Mumbai and made faces for the cameras. And no, we are not kidding. For proof, please look at their photos below.

The makers of Mental Hai Kya announced the film by releasing two distinct looks of both actors. The film goes on floors this month with the first schedule beginning in Mumbai before the cast and crew move to London.

Rajkummar and Kangana, two of the most versatile Bollywood actors, are set to collaborate for the second time for a quirky thriller, Mental Hai Kya. The movie will be directed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh’s Karma Media.

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana had last shared screen space in the critically acclaimed Queen in 2014. Mental Hai Kya has been written by Kanika Dhillon. Its director, Kovelamudi, a popular Telugu actor-filmmaker, bagged a National Award in 2006 for Bomelatta.

Sharing her excitement about the project, Kapoor said in a statement, “’Mental Hai Kya’ celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I’m thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one.”