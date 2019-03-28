Kangana Ranaut says she was asked to dress in just a robe and no underwear for a role in a Pahlaj Nihalani film

Actor Kangana Ranaut may be an established name today but she had to struggle quite a bit before she found success. Recalling one such story, she said on a chat show, Sit With Hitlist that her parents always warned her against showbiz and living in a big city. She said her parents had heard stories of girls being sexually exploited and were afraid of her moving to Mumbai.

Talking about one such time when she almost fell into a similar trap, Kangana said, “The fact that people met, and promised to guide and help me, but then I was put under house-arrest. And then Pahlaj Nihalani had offered me a film called I Love You Boss. They had a photoshoot where they gave me a robe to wear, and no undergarments. So I just had a satin robe for a show-girl pose, from which I had to stick my leg out, coming out of darkness.”

She went on to share, “They should at least have given some tapes. I was supposed to play a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. So it was a soft-porn sort of character. And I had this epiphany that I can’t do this. I felt like this is exactly what my parents were talking about. I actually went through the photo shoot, but then I disappeared. I changed my number.”

After some time, Kangana landed a role in her debut film, Gangster that also won her a Filmfare award for Best Debut. She was also signed for Puri Jagannadh’s Pokiri. Both the films released in 2006.

Kangana played Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and had also shared the director’s credit with Krish. She will now be seen in Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao and also has Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga in her kitty. She recently made headlines for being chosen to play J J Jayalalithaa in her biopic and reportedly being paid Rs 24 crores for the role.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 15:46 IST