Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s crackling chemistry sets the mood for their first ad as a married couple. Watch video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have featured in a new ad for an air conditioning brand. The Bollywood duo appears as a young married couple, who are counting the perks of a married life.

As the ad begins, we see Deepika filing her nails as Ranveer sits besides her on a couch. Ranveer tells her how relieved he is at not being her boyfriend anymore. He no longer has to care about the obligations that come with being a boyfriend, like wearing decent clothes, saying ‘good morning, good night, baby’ etc.

Deepika then walks away in a huff. As she heads to the bedroom, Ranveer quickly picks up his AC remote, switches on the AC and fixes the temperature just how she likes it. Deepika, as she enters the room, is pleasantly surprised. She turns around to say something but finds Ranveer standing next to her. He tells her he knows his responsibilities as a husband. To which, Deepika smilingly says, ‘Thank God we got married’.

This is the first advertisement the couple has featured in post their November wedding last year. The two have, however, shot ads with Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh, Alia Bhatt and more since the wedding. Deepika and Ranbir, who dated each other many years back, recently appeared in a new ad for a paint brand. Ranveer, too, makes for a hit pair with Alia and the two continue to appear in advertisements for a travel portal.

The two pairings have worked wonders onscreen too. Deepika and Ranbir have worked in three films together -- Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha; while Ranveer and Alia worked together for the first time in Zoya Akhtar’s highly successful Gully Boy.

Deepika has begun her prep for her first production, Chhapaak, a film in which she also stars in the lead role. Ranveer too has been training for his role in Kabir Khan’s ambitious ‘83, a film based on India cricket World Cup win in 1983. At Friday’s, HT India’s Most Stylish Awards function in Mumbai, as Ranveer walked up to the stage to collect his award and imitated cricketing legend Kapil Dev’s bowling action, a role he will play in the film.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 08:57 IST