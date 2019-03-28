Chhapaak: Vikrant Massey shares details about Deepika Padukone film, says he’s nervous about working with her

Actor Vikrant Massey will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role. In an interview to Mid-Day, Vikrant has revealed details about the upcoming drama based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal.

Vikrant plays a social activist and Laxmi’s boyfriend Alok Dixit in the film. “Alok has been working with acid attack survivors for a while now and has been through the entire struggle with Laxmi. The fiIm will showcase interesting dynamics between the two,” he said. This is the first time he will collaborate with Deepika. Vikrant was previously seen in smaller roles in films like Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do. He earned a lot of praise for his work in Konkana Sen Sharma’s A Death in the Gunj.

Talking about working with Deepika, he said, “Working with an actress of her calibre is not just an opportunity but also a huge responsibility. I’m both nervous and excited,” he said, adding that the film’s story will resonate with the world.

Vikrant and Deepika shared her first look pictures from the film earlier this week. In the image, she is seen with prosthetics of scars and burns on her face. “A character that will stay with me forever...Malti. Shoot begins today! Chhapaak. Releasing January 10, 2020,” she captioned the picture. “It’s a very important story and it’s a true life incident, so hopefully good things will come out of it,” she had said earlier.

Vikrant recently said in an interview to IANS that he loves working under female directors. “From my experience I can affirm that I don’t really know how the women see the world like, but it seems to be quite different from how men do,” he said.

“One thing is for sure that women are far more compassionate, empathetic, sensitive and emotional in comparison to men. It’s a highly sacred position to be in and there is definitely a reason behind it. In my opinion, it’s their sense of owning a powerful core with a lining of a soft edge to it,” he added.

