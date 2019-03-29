Ranveer Singh announces new record label, Deepika Padukone says ‘you have no idea how proud I am’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has teamed up with music evangelist and filmmaker Navzar Eranee and DJ Cheetah for their passion project — an independent music record label named IncInk. The actor announced its launch on Friday morning on Twitter and his wife Deepika Padukone, along with other Bollywood celebs, were quick to respond.

Sharing pictures of his IncInk team, Ranveer tweeted, “Inclusive. Independent. This is the soul of #IncInk - my passion project. Presenting #KaamBhari, #Spitfire - @ntnmshra & #SlowCheeta from the different hoods of our country. Let’s show these boys some love. My passion project. A manifestation of a certain vibe. #IncInk is an independent record label formed by artists for artists...to discover, nurture & promote exciting talents from across India.”

Deepika commented on Ranveer’s post, “The sleepless nights,..the hours of debate...to witness your dream become a reality..you have no idea how proud I am of the both of you. Sorry I cannot be with you all today but know that I am with you’ll with all my heart and in spirit....today and forever.”

Ranveer’s Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt reacted to the video and wrote, “Tutu, epic this is’.” Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Flow baba flow” to the announcement post.

The first song from the label, Zeher, will be launched on Friday. “The first three exceptional talents being launched are Kaam Bhaari (who has sung Zeher), SlowCheeta and Spitfire and I’m a huge fan of their music. We intend to sign and promote more artistes, who are exploring various genres, in the days to come and showcase their music to India and the world,” Ranveer said in a statement.

Earlier, Ranveer had posted a video talking about his passion and hard work behind the project. He said in the video, “Hi guys there’s something very very exciting coming up tomorrow! Something I have been working on from a long time.. Something I am really really passionate about.. So watch out!”

The record label aims to discover future superstars of music in India and provide them an international platform. “We are first starting with launching some really raw, immensely talented, new rap and hip-hop artistes who we believe will be the next superstars of the scene. Rap and hip-hop are the biggest thing happening in Indian music today. This poetry is speaking of a revolution, it is speaking of how India is protesting against class structures, injustice, and social atrocities. It is the voice of India, from the country’s streets that you just can’t ignore anymore. Hindustani rap/hip-hop is telling our nation’s story and reality and we, at IncInk, want to bring out the real poets of our generation,” said Ranveer.

Ranveer is currently working on Kabir Khan’s film 83 and will soon start work on Karan Johar’s Takht where he will be seen alongside Alia, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal among others.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 12:25 IST