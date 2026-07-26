Delhi woman says luxury high-rise apartments are not ‘matchboxes’: ‘Buyers invest after careful thought’

A Delhi woman has sparked a discussion online after defending luxury high-rise apartments against people who dismissively compare them to “matchboxes”. She argued that such homes are carefully designed, expensive and purchased only after considerable thought. A Delhi woman argued that costly, spacious high-rise apartments should not have been dismissed as ‘matchboxes’. (Instagram/relatable_anji)

(Also read: ‘ ₹80 lakh for a matchbox-sized flat’: Noida man explains why a 2BHK is out of reach for many salaried professionals)

Anjali shared the video on Instagram, standing in front of a residential project as she responded to criticism often directed at high-rise developments.

‘It doesn’t make any sense’ “This apartment, which you see behind me, some people just open their mouths and say that these apartments don't look good, like a matchbox. The person making this project must have a lot of brains, and the person who is spending so much money to buy this project here has even more brains. So, it doesn't make any sense to say that it's like a matchbox,” she said.

Pointing towards the project behind her, Anjali claimed that it featured spacious homes measuring around 6,000 square feet.

“Okay, look at this project behind me; here, there is an apartment of 6,000 square feet, meaning one apartment per floor. So, whoever is spending so much money and thinking so much to build such big-big apartments, and making them according to everyone's needs, must have thought about it, right? They wouldn't have just built them like that,” she added.

(Also read: ‘Chulha ke thik samne sandaas’: Woman gives tour of ₹1.25 crore ‘matchbox’ flat in Mumbai)

She further said that people purchasing such properties also make the decision after careful consideration. “And those who have big dreams and buy a house, they also buy it after thinking a lot. So calling a matchbox a matchbox is a very wrong thing, okay? So, use your brain a little, work on the ground first, and then say whatever comes to your mouth.”

Acknowledges challenges of high-rise living Anjali, however, admitted that living in such residential complexes could sometimes feel isolating, as most people remained occupied with their daily routines.

“Yes, living here is a bit difficult because no one really cares about anyone else. Everyone is busy with their work; they go to the office and come back in the evening,” she said, adding that homemakers and elderly residents might socialise during evening walks.

Concluding her video, she said, “Otherwise, okay, you can't call it a matchbox; it's very expensive. So, when you post photos or videos of your farmhouse, then you can call these apartments a matchbox. Thank you.”

The clip was shared with the caption, “Don't call them ‘matchboxes’.”

Watch the clip here: