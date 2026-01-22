‘Chulha ke thik samne sandaas’: Woman gives tour of ₹1.25 crore ‘matchbox’ flat in Mumbai
The video of a ₹1.25 crore flat in Mumbai has sparked a discussion on the high price of real estate in the Maharashtra city.
Mumbai’s real estate market has long been notorious for its sky-high prices and shrinking living spaces, but a recent property tour has left social media users in disbelief. A video showcasing a cramped apartment priced at a staggering ₹1.2 crore has gone viral, not just for its cost, but for a bizarre layout that places the bathroom directly opposite the kitchen’s cooking area.
Instagram user Jayantika shared the video and wrote, “Mumbai real estate feels like a massive social experiment at this point.”
The video opens with a text insert which reads, “Mumbai real estate and it is ₹1.2 crore.” Jayantika then starts showing the apartment, starting with a well-decorated but small drawing room. She confesses that initially she mistook it for a lobby.
“You have a kitchen like this and jahan pe apka chulha ayega uske this samne there is a sandaas [The toilet is just opposite to the cooking area],” she says as she goes on to show the bizarre layout of the apartment. She then shows the tiny bedroom with a bed and limited space.
She continues, “Mumbai may kuch bhi chal raha hai,” and concludes her video.
How did social media react?
An individual commented, “The bathroom looks as big as the hall.” Another added, “Matchboxes can hold more sticks.”
A third joked, “Toilet seat pe baith ke ubalte hue doodh pe nazar rakhne ka convenience de rakha hai [They have given people the convenience of keeping an eye on boiling milk while sitting inside the toilet].” A fourth wrote, “People will still buy the flat for the price. This gives the builder the complacency to build such a flat.”
