‘Chulha ke thik samne sandaas’: Woman gives tour of ₹1.25 crore ‘matchbox’ flat in Mumbai

Mumbai’s real estate market has long been notorious for its sky-high prices and shrinking living spaces, but a recent property tour has left social media users in disbelief. A video showcasing a cramped apartment priced at a staggering ₹1.2 crore has gone viral, not just for its cost, but for a bizarre layout that places the bathroom directly opposite the kitchen’s cooking area. A woman shared a video of a small flat in Mumbai. (Instagram/@jayantikaa)

Instagram user Jayantika shared the video and wrote, “Mumbai real estate feels like a massive social experiment at this point.”

Also Read: Bengaluru flat owner’s bizarre money-saving suggestions: No night guards, no CCTVs The video opens with a text insert which reads, “Mumbai real estate and it is ₹1.2 crore.” Jayantika then starts showing the apartment, starting with a well-decorated but small drawing room. She confesses that initially she mistook it for a lobby.

“You have a kitchen like this and jahan pe apka chulha ayega uske this samne there is a sandaas [The toilet is just opposite to the cooking area],” she says as she goes on to show the bizarre layout of the apartment. She then shows the tiny bedroom with a bed and limited space.

She continues, “Mumbai may kuch bhi chal raha hai,” and concludes her video.