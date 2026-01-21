'Bangalore rent scene is crazy': Techie hunting for flat told Kadubeesanahalli 2BHK is ₹70,000

Speaking to HT.com, Rajvi said she is a 24-year-old software engineer who has been house-hunting in Kadubeesanahalli, a prominent IT corridor in east Bengaluru.

Taking to X, user Rajvi shared her disbelief at the rents being quoted for apartments in the tech hub. “Bangalore rent scene is crazy and in immense competition with Bombay because what do u mean u want 70k rent for a semi furnished 2bhk??” she wrote in an X post that quickly went viral.

A tech professional’s frustration over Bengaluru’s spiralling rental prices has triggered a discussion online, with many residents echoing similar struggles to find an affordable home in the city.

(Also Read: Woman claims she was ‘harassed by kids’ at Avalahalli Forest near Bengaluru: ‘It’s about upbringing’)

How did social media react? Her post struck a chord with social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences of navigating the city’s competitive rental market. “Except east Bangalore, avg 2bhk rent around 25 to 30k,” one user commented, suggesting that prices vary sharply by location.

Others reacted with humour. “70k for a semi furnished 2BHK? What’s furnished …the trauma?” another user joked. Several responses pointed to how quickly rents have climbed in recent years. “My first flat in Bangalore was 30K for semi furnished 3bhk back in 2024,” one person recalled, highlighting the sharp jump in prices in a short span of time.

Some users also argued that the steep rents are particularly hard to justify in areas known for congestion. “It is east Bengaluru rent and it is crazy given the amenities and hell traffic you will have to bear,” another remarked.

“Bangalore land lords don't have limits for their greed !!” commented one user.

“Plus 11 months deposit. My mind was blown when I found out this is a common thing in Bangalore. Who tf pays 70k rent with 11 month deposit, and then be lectured around by the society unkils on how to behave in a complex ?” wrote another.

“Right?? Like sir 70k for a semi-furnished 2BHK is not “premium,” it’s audacity with good PR. Bangalore really said Silicon Valley vibes but forgot the Silicon Valley salaries for everyone. At this point you’re not renting a flat, you’re auditioning for it,” expressed one user.