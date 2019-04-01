An emotional Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share an awkward kiss at award show, video goes viral. Watch

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been spotted together at various award events in the last few days as they came out to celebrate each other’s victories. The couple attended the Zee Cine Awards together and were seen embracing each other as Alia was announced the Best Actor (Female) for Raazi. A video of the two sharing an awkward kiss post the big announcement has gone viral on social media.

In the video, soon after Alia’s name was announced, Ranbir can be seen leaning in to kiss her as she quickly turns her face, offering her cheek instead.

Ranbir won the Best Actor award for the film Sanju at the same event. Alia had herself handed over the trophy to Ranbir and had announced, “The award goes to my all time favourite, Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju.”

In an emotional speech, Ranbir later spoke about his father actor Rishi Kapoor, “I’ve often heard when you come to some kind of crossroads in life, you can really tell who you are as a person. He speaks to me about his insecurity, that when he gets back, will he get to work in the movies, will people offer him films, will he be able to act in movies and that kind of inspiration and passion and madness is what brings all this to perspective.” Alia was in tears as Ranbir spoke. Rishi Kapoor has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness in the US.

Both Ranbir and Alia had also taken home Filmfare trophies for their respective films, Sanju and Raazi. While Ranbir had won the best leading actor (Male), Alia had won the same award in the female category for Raazi.

Alia had referred to him as her “special one” in her acceptance speech and also said, “I love you,” from the stage.

Ranbir’s mother and actor Neetu Singh had also shared a picture of the couple while congratulating them on their win. “AND moments like these make you forget all the stress...congratulations so proud n happy #filmfareawards#bestactor#bestactress.”

Ranbir and Alia have been going strong on the personal front as they continue to hold to each other at all times. The two will now be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is scheduled to hit theatres around December 20.

