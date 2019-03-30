Soni Razdan on Alia Bhatt: ‘I did not bring up my child to think that she was a star, it was a normal middle-class life’

Actor Alia Bhatt is easily one of the most successful actors in Bollywood today and her mother, actor Soni Razdan, has every reason to be proud of her. However, Soni insists that she gave her daughter a normal, middle-class upbringing and never let her think she was a star.

In an interview to India Today, she said, “I did not bring up my child to think that she was a star. If I had treated her any differently, it would have messed everything up. She was brought up normally, like other kids. In a normal house, and it was a normal middle-class life.” Alia, who awaits the release of her film Kalank, won the Best Actor (Female) for Raazi at the recently held Filmfare Awards.

Soni, who is awaiting the release of her film No Fathers In Kashmir, also said that she would love to work in a film with Alia. “We would be happy to work with each other. Nobody has offered us anything yet.” They recently worked together in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra attends Nick Jonas’ brother Franklin’s graduation ceremony, bonds with family. See pics

Soni isn’t known to be vocal about her daughter’s personal life but in a recent interview to BollywoodLife, she spoke about Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She said that he is a lovely boy. “It’s her personal life. Ranbir is a lovely boy. I think whoever Alia has dated before or will date, (it) is her choice and her life. I’ll always support her but I don’t think I should discuss this you know. It’s not right on my part to discuss (her personal life) in public. As a mom, I’m just happy if she is happy.”

Alia, too, has rarely spoken about her relationship with Ranbir. However, in her acceptance speech after winning the Best Actress Filmfare award for Raazi, she said, “Meghna for me Raazi is you, your blood and sweat. You are my main chick. Vicky without you, the film wouldn’t be complete. Thank you my mentor Karan for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight’s all about love there my special one, I love you (Ranbir).”

Alia’s next film Kalank will hit the screens on April 17. She has other interesting films in her kitty including Karan Johar’s directorial Takht, RRR with SS Rajamouli and Brahmastra with Ayan Mukherji.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 15:39 IST