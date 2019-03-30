Priyanka Chopra attends Nick Jonas’ brother Franklin’s graduation ceremony, bonds with family. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who was in Miami with husband Nick Jonas and rest of their family recently, attended the graduation ceremony of brother-in-law Franklin Jonas in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday. Franklin is the youngest Jonas brother. The actor shared pictures from the ceremony on social media.

Sharing two pictures, Priyanka wrote: “The man of the hour!! @franklinjonas we r so proud of u.. “Graduate” ! Can’t wait to witness what else u will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love u.”

In one of the pictures, Priyanka, her in-laws Kevin Sr and Denise cuddle up to Franklin as he displays his certificate. In another, Priyanka, Denise and Franklin share a hug.

She also put out a video clip from the graduation ceremony and wrote: “So proud of u @franklinjonas yay! He’s a graduate!”

Priyanka and Nick, along with other family members including Joe and his fiancee and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner had been stationed in Miami where the Jonas Brothers were shooting a new music video. This comes after the success of their comeback song, Sucker, whose music video features Priyanka, Sophie and Kevin Jonas’ wife Daniella as well.

However, the celebrity couple and Joe managed to take some time out on Thursday and hung out at a concert of DJ Steve Aoki. The highlight of the concert was when Priyanka and Nick threw cakes into the crowd. Steve shared pictures and videos from the concert on social media.

Priyanka has finished shooting for her Bollywood comeback film, The Sky Is Pink, in which she stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Her latest Hollywood release was Isn’t It Romantic. She has also launched her YouTube talk show called If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. In the show, she invites three female celebrities and asks them for life advice. In the very first episode she was advised to ‘have children’.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 10:43 IST