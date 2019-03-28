Priyanka Chopra was told point-blank that she should have children. Here’s how she reacted

Actor Priyanka Chopra was advised to ‘have children’ on the first episode of her YouTube series, If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. The actor invited three female celebrities on the show and asked them for life advice.

As part of the show’s format, Priyanka asked Olympics gymnast Simone Biles, actor-rapper Awkwafina and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg for one piece of life advice.

Simone told Priyanka to “Take risks. Do something that scares you.” To this Awkwafina added, “My grandma told me, life is only a series of ups and downs. When you are up there’s no way but to go down and when you are down the only way is up.” But it was Diane’s advice that had the actor in splits. She asked Priyanka to, “Have children.” The host broke into laughter and replied, “To have kids. I want to, it’s not like I don’t want to.” But Diane calmed her down, saying, “No, no I mean, that’s OK. The most important relationship in life is the one you have with yourself. Period.”

In the video, Priyanka can be seen walking her dog Diana down the street and hanging out with Simone in a garden. She can also be seen trying to balance on an uneven surface, in heels.

Priyanka was last seen in the Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic, which released on Netflix in February. The film featured Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth in lead roles. She has wrapped filming on her Bollywood comeback film, The Sky Is Pink, which is set to release on October 11 this year. The film also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 17:53 IST