Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have a blast as they throw cakes at a concert crowd in Miami. See pics, video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joined American musician Steve Aoki at a concert in Miami in USA and pictures and videos from the function have found their way to the internet. In some of them, Priyanka and Nick can be seen throwing cakes at the crowds and having a lot of fun. Also present is Nick’s brother Joe. The pictures and videos were also shared by Steve on his Instagram page.

Putting up a picture of an animated Priyanka aiming at the crowd with a cake in hand, Steve wrote: “Cakes were flyyyyyying last night but this time by new cake recruits @priyankachopra @nickjonas & @joejonas. We made a mess. Sorry.”

Dressed in a bright orange dress, Priyanka is clearly having a lot of fun. She also put up a clip of the video as Instagram stories, but the clip shows her frame from behind her. In another photo, she looks at Joe indulgently as Nick stands close by on the stage.

Priyanka is currently in Miami where Nick, alongwith his brother Joe and Kevin are busy shooting for their new single. This comes after the success of their recently released song Sucker, which also featured Priyanka, Joe’s fiancee and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife Daniella. It is not clear if the new single will feature the three ladies. Clearly, the Jonas gang is having a blast. Priyanka had earlier shared pictures from their yacht party.

Priyanka also shared the first episode of her Youtube channel called If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, in which she invited three female celebrities on the show and asked them for life advice. In the very first episode she was advised to ‘have children’.

