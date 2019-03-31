Have you seen these latest pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Ranveer Singh?

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were spotted playing football together on Sunday. They squeezed in one final evening of sports before the weekend came to an end.

Both Ishaan and Ranbir were focussed on the game and didn’t pay any attention to the photographers taking their pictures. They appeared to be on the same team, wearing bright orange vests.

At the Mumbai airport, actor Ranveer Singh was seen in beige sweatshirt and sweatpants. He wore dark sunnies with the outfit. On his way inside the airport, he met actor Anil Kapoor. The two actors and friends gave each other a big hug. Anil was seen in a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

Actor Taapsee Pannu was also at the airport in a breezy white dress, dragging her suitcase behind her. She gave the photographers a big smile before entering the airport. Actor Sunny Leone was also seen at the airport on Sunday morning. She wore a long beige dress with a brown belt. Sunny was seen smiling and laughing as she made her way to the airport. Actor Kunal Kemmu was seen in a T-shirt and black shorts at the airport as well.

Actor Emraan Hashmi was seen with his wife and son at a restaurant. The whole family looked happy as they flashed big smiles for the cameras. Sharman Joshi enjoyed lunch with actor Rohit Roy and family.

Actor Sanya Malhotra was seen in an all-white traditional outfit. She gave the photographers a wave upon spotting them. Singer Sophie Choudry was also seen in Mumbai with dog. She appeared amused by how much excited her dog was on seen the cameras.

