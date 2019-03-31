Amy Jackson, fiance George Panayiotou are expecting their first child. Check out her announcement pic

Actor Amy Jackson took to Instagram to give her fans a major update on her life. Amy and her businessman fiance George Panayiotou are expecting their first child together.

Amy shared a picture on Sunday that showed her with George, who is giving her kiss on her forehead. “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one,” she said. The baby is expected to arrive sometime around October.

Actor Kriti Sanon congratulated Amy on the big news. “This is so so beautiful!! Congratulations to both of you!!! So so happy for you Amy!!,” she wrote in a comment. “This is sooooooo beautiful!! Am thrilled for you guys!!!! Loads of love darl,” wrote singer Sophie Choudry.

Amy was recently seen with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in 2.0. She has also been a part of Akshay’s Singh Is Blingg and made her Bollywood debut opposite Prateik Babbar in Ek Deewana Tha.

Amy had announced her engagement with George with an Instagram post as well on New Years. “Yes a gazillion times! 1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world,” she had captioned a picture that showed George giving Amy a kiss. The picture was shot on their holiday in Zambia.

Check out more pictures of the parents-to-be:

