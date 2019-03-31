Arbaaz Khan reacts to Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor’s wedding rumours. Watch here

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan was recently asked at an event to comment on the wedding rumours of his ex-wife Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor. While he managed to avoid the question, his reaction left those around him in splits.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Arbaaz was asked the question at the launch of his show Pinch in Mumbai on March 7. A video from the press conference has now surfaced on the internet. Arbaaz is asked to comment on the rumours when he break into a fit of laughter. “Paaji, bohot intelligent sawaal poocha hai aapne! Bohot mehnat ki hogi, poori raat aap baithe honge iske upar (Sir, you have asked a very intelligent question. You must have worked so hard on it, thought about it all night),” he said.

“Paaji, aapke sawaal ka jawaab dena hai mujhe. But aapne itna time liya sochne ke liye, toh mujhe bhi toh thoda time do! Kal bataun toh chalega? (Sir, I wanna to answer your question. But you took so much time to come up with it so give me some time to come up with the answer. Should I answer it tomorrow?),” he added. Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani.

According to an IANS report, Malaika and Arjun are rumoured to have finalised a Christian wedding for April 19 and the guest list includes celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Arjun and Malaika, spotted together multiple times, have never spoken about their relationship.

Talking about the rumours, Arjun had told IANS: “When there is something to talk about, you will all know.” Malaika had denied the wedding rumours in one of the interviews saying it is all “media made”. She never said that she was dating Arjun, but often spoke about the concept of finding love after divorce. “Everyone wants to be in love again, to be in a relationship. Nobody wants to be alone and single for the rest of their life. Irrespective of what everyone said around me, I am glad that I made this choice on my own,” Malaika had said.

Arjun’s father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor also recently refuted rumours of the wedding.

