Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech undergoes nose surgery, thanks her mother-in-law in heartfelt note

Actor Hazel Keech, the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has undergone a nose surgery following an injury which made it difficult for her to breathe. The actor took to her Instagram account to share her story and couldn’t thank her mother-in-law Shabnam Singh enough for taking her to the hospital.

Hazel shared a picture of herself and wrote along with it, “I’ve not posted in a while so i thought i would fill you in on where Ive been hiding (those of you who were wondering)...A month ago i had a surgery to fix my nose- for as long as i can remember ive struggled to breath through my nose, although not a serious health issue, a chronic one that i just learnt to live with...

Lucky enough for me it annoyed my mother-in-law so much that she finally took me to a hospital, because of which we came to know just how much internal damage there was and understood the problem! So thanks to her i have a new nose (internally) and for the first time in my life i can now breath freely and easily. Due to the surgery i’ve not been active or able to exercise yet, so I’ve put on some weight hence staying away from social media!”

Happy to be able to breathe again, Hazel added, “thanks to my mother in law who’s receiving blessings from me everyday because finally, finally I CAN BREATHE!!!! It goes to show you, you never know what can lead to where, the things we live with and consider “normal” and sometimes it takes annoying someone to have the best outcome!!!! Love you Shabo! Happy belated mothers day.”

Hazel had participated in Bigg Boss 7 and had also appeared with Yuvraj on The Kapil Sharma Show as a guest. She had worked in a few Hindi and south films including Salman Khan’s Bodyguard before tying the knot with Yuvraj in November, 2016.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 11:40 IST