Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech says she battled depression and bulimia in empowering new post

Actor Hazel Keech, wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has shared an empowering new post detailing her battle with depression, bulimia and the pressure to fit in and how she is finally comfortable in her own skin

Giving her own take on the viral #10YearChallenge, the actor posted two photos – one when she was 22 and another one from a decade later. She wrote along with them, “Here is my #10yearchallenge. 22 years on the right VS almost 32 years on the left.... and how far I’ve come! I was battling depression, starving myself, had bulimia, dyed my hair dark and kept it long trying to fit in a please everyone around me but hiding all the pain with a smile and joke so no one knew. Today, i can confidently talk about what I’ve gone through, i dont care what others think of me, i finally had the courage to cut my hair, i dont try and fit in anymore and i am happier, healthier and more at peace with myself than i ever imagined i could be! Wahooo #personalcelebration thanks whoever started the 10 year challenge.”

Hazel was a part of Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor film Bodyguard and is remembered for her song Aa Ante Amlapuram in the movie Maximum.

She had also revealed last year that she played a student of Hogwarts in several Harry Potter films. She said in an interview that she was part of three films with the lead cast Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermoine) and Rupert Grint (Ron). She acted in the first film of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban.

Hazel and Yuvraj married in 2016.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 11:37 IST