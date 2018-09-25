Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech acted in 3 Harry Potter films, this was her role

Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech is best remembered for her role in Salman Khan’s Bodyguard and for being a part of Bigg Boss 7, worked in perhaps the world’s most enduring franchise as well. Long before she made her acting debut in India, Hazel was a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As a child actor, Hazel acted in three Harry Potter films.

Hazel Keech and husband Yuvraj Singh.

Hazel Keech made the revelation at Miss Field show where she said she was part of three films with the lead cast Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermoine) and Rupert Grint (Ron). She acted in the first film of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban.

Talking about her experience working the Harry Potter films, she said, “It was so amazing. They are so professional in the west. And it’s like they take details so seriously. They have teachers and tutors because kids under 16 have to do their lessons and bring in their homework. For each child, they would have a Polaroid to make sure that your hair and makeup were exactly the same. Even the capes that we wore that had inner pockets for wand and broom.”

Calling it the best experience of her career, she added, “I was loving it. Everyone was so respecting. And everyone was happy to be a part of that project. I can easily say this was the best experience of my professional career.”

After years of dating, Hazel married Yuvraj Singh in 2016. The couple is often spotted together.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 10:31 IST