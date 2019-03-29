Juhi Parmar shares near-death experience on Holi, talks about her conversation with God and moment of realization

Television actor Juhi Parmar, who plays Sumati Khanna on the show Tantra, shared a near death experience on Holi. The actor in a long post on Instagram revealed how she had a blockage in her nose and couldn’t breathe. She was taken to the hospital by best friend and TV actor Aashka Garodia, only to come home stronger and enlightened.

Juhi wrote on the social media, “I held on to my heart tightly and started having a conversation with God and told Him that ‘I am sorry for all the times I have taken life for granted. I am sorry for worrying about the grief that I went through in my life rather than counting my blessings. I am sorry but please let me LIVE FOR MY DAUGHTER!”

Sharing her moment of realization, she continued, “I didn’t think about my divorce, being a single parent, or any of the hardships I have faced. All I could see was my daughter’s smiling face and with it there was a desperation to breathe, to live! This was my MOMENT OF REALIZIATION! In that moment I forgave everyone who had wronged me and held on to no grudges, to no negative feelings and just let go because I didn’t want to carry this baggage! The biggest pleasure and treasure is that we are able to breathe because the moment we stop breathing, its all OVER!”

She thanked her parents and other family members and added, “this time the TRANSFORMATION IS FOREVER! I have realized the true meaning for every breathe I take, for my loved ones who are around me, and grateful that I saw the next sunrise! I was blessed in that moment to have my best friends Aashka and Brent for being there and rushing me from one hospital to another and to make sure I am ok, blessed to have my child who held on to my hand and said “Mamma Calm Down, You will be Okay!,” I truly COUNTED MY BLESSINGS!”

She signed off saying, “Today I am living in the same body but the soul inside has changed! I am happy and grateful for everything I have....And with it starts a new journey, one I shall be sharing with you all soon! But till then, remember tonite to count the stars and with them, each and every blessing you have so that you wake up to tomorrow’s sunrise with huge gratitude, a warm smile and immense positivity! We make our professions our identities but from that moment onwards I am and shall always be a grateful human being! And that’s what I am, and that’s what you are and that’s what we all are, just human beings...so lets JUST BE!”

Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals she is battling with anxiety bouts, says ‘I feel like crying for no reason’

Juhi’s industry friends and fans showered her with best wishes and gave her strength. Aashka commented, “My power woman... for Sammy you will fight anything and you I will fight anything... you know it.” Actor Tanaaz Irani also reacted to her post, “Omg this sounds so horrible. I’m glad you over came it. and I’m more happy you chose to share it.”

Juhi had tied the knot with TV actor Sachin Shroff in 2009 and welcomed her daughter in 2013. She broke the news of her divorce a year ago. The actor shot to fame as Kumkum in the TV show with the same name and went on to win the fifth season of reality show Bigg Boss.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 15:42 IST