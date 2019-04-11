Alia Bhatt clicks selfies with fans, Varun Dhawan pulls off some stunts at the airport. See latest pics of Bollywood celebs

Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan flew to Pink City Jaipur on Thursday to promote their upcoming film Kalank. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport in stylish outfits. While Varun entertained the photographer with his movie hero antics, Alia decided to indulge in some fan love.

Varun posed for the photos by hopping over the barricades at the airport. The airport staff around him could also not help but marvel at his stunts. Alia, on the other hand, clicked selfies with a few female fans before she entered the airport. Watch their videos here.

Actors Ishaan Khatter and Rajkummar Rao shot with Neha Dhupia for yet another season of Vogue BFFs. Ishaan was seen with a different hairstyle than usual, wearing a green jacket. Rajkummar was in a camouflage jacket and pants. Neha wore a black suit over a white shirt and showed off her curly hairstyle. Pictures from the show’s sets showed Ishaan sitting shirtless and embarrassed on the couch with Neha.

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday were spotted at their gyms. While Ananya was seen in her usual athletic wear, Janhvi looked stunning in a bright pink suit.

Actors Ishita Dutta, Aftab Shivdasani and Shreya Talpade attended the trailer launch of their upcoming film Setters. Ishita was seen in a white and red floral outfit while Aftab was seen in a blue suit.

Celebrating Sibling Day a day later, actors Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty were seen at a restaurant in Mumbai. Shilpa looked chic and stylish as ever in a white top, blue denim skirt and a red shrug. Shamita was seen in a white ruffled top.

