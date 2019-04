Varun Dhawan was asked if Kalank was his last film with Alia Bhatt. Here’s his answer

Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are uniting on screen for fourth time in their upcoming film Kalank but the two will not be working together for some time now after this film.

On being asked if Kalank will be their last film together, Varun told DNA in an interview, “It was a joke. We won’t be working together for some time now. That’s the way life has it. Her forthcoming movies (Brahmastra, RRR, Insha Allah) and my next slate of projects (Coolie No 1, Street Dancer, Shashank Khaitan’s next), will take a lot of our individual time. In fact, the one I’m doing with Shashank (Khaitan), titled Rannbhoomi, will actually take a year to make.”

Varun was interacting with the media to promote Kalank along with his co-actors Alia, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in Mumbai on Wednesday. Varun, Alia and Sidharth made their Hindi film debut with Student of The Year, which released in 2012.

On Wednesday, the makers of Student of The Year 2 released posters of the film and the film is going to release in May.

Talking about the film, Varun said, “I think Tiger (Shroff), Ananya (Panday) and Tara (Sutaria) are looking superb in the film. Alia, Sid (Sidharth Malhotra) and I am equally proud and happy about it. We never thought that there will be a sequel of our film and that too really soon. People still call us ‘student’ and I don’t think that tag will go away from us and we never know in Student of The Year 3 we might go back to school.”

Talking about audience response to the trailer and songs of Kalank, Varun said, “This is one of the biggest films of our film career and only seven days are left for the release of the film so, we are very nervous and excited about it. We haven’t seen the film yet.”

“I feel audience have huge expectations from this film because it has huge cast and it’s huge in its scale. People have appreciated trailer and songs of the film so, hopefully on April 17, they will like the film as well,” he added.

Talking about his character in the film, Varun said, “Zafar is very interesting character and it is one of the important characters of my film career. I think we all have done justice to our respective characters. I hope we have stayed true to the vision of Abhishek Verman, Karan Johar, Sajid Nadidawala and Fox Star Studios.”

Student of the Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film will be distributed by Fox Star Studios.

The film stars Tiger Shroff, debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

It is set to release on May 10, 2019.

(With IANS inputs)

