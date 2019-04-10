Aditya Roy Kapur shares shirtless picture, Parineeti Chopra reports it as inappropriate

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming multi-starrer, Kalank. Making all the right noises ahead of the film’s release on April 17, the actor shared a shirtless picture on his Instagram account. And among the first ones to comment was his Daawat-e-Ishq co-star Parineeti Chopra, who commented on the picture, “Report as inappropriate. @instagram.”

Aditya’s Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan also responded to the picture, saying, “One for the erotic arts.” Actor Siddhanth Kapoor commented, “Khattammnmmmm,” along with a fire emoji.

Aditya made his Instagram debut in January this year and boasts of over a million followers. Many of his female followers also reacted to the picture in the comments section. One user said, “I think I’m going to die,” while another reacted, “I can’t handle myself while working.”

Aditya plays Dev Chaudhry in Kalank, which is a complex love story set in the pre-independence era. Sonakshi Sinha plays his wife while Sanjay Dutt plays his father in the film.

The actor has two more films in his kitty. He will be seen alongside Disha Patani in Mohit Suri’s next titled Malang. The film is expected to release next year and also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Aditya has also been cast opposite Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2. The film is being directed by Mahesh Bhatt and will also star the original cast members Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:18 IST