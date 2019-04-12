Kalank song Aira Gaira teaser: Kriti Sanon to groove with Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur in this new dance number

The makers of Kalank have released a teaser for Kriti Sanon’s dance number Aira Gaira from the film. The Luka Chuppi actor can be seen performing to celebratory music with lyrics Saiyaan Mera Aira Gaira Natthu Khaira in the teaser.

Dressed in a purple lehenga and a backless choli, Kriti is accompanied by several female dancers dressed in similar attires. The film’s stars Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur can also be seen dancing together in the song. Kriti was earlier spotted in a blink and miss appearance in the Kalank trailer.

Actor Kiara Advani has also performed a dance number First Class for the film and was seen grooving with Varun. The film has two more dance songs - Madhuri Dixit’s solo Kathak number titled Tabaah Ho Gaye and Alia Bhatt’s Ghar More Pardesiya.

Kalank has piqued the interest of the audience for its elaborate sets, designer costumes and has been set in the pre-Independence era. Directed by Abhishek Varman of 2 States fame, it is the dream project of producer Karan Johar’s late father Yash Johar.

The film is Alia and Varun’s fourth film together after their three blockbusters including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Student of the Year. This is also Sanjay and Madhuri’s first film after more than two decades. Kalank is scheduled to release on April 17.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 18:24 IST