Alia Bhatt reveals the one reason why she can’t vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Alia Bhatt has said in a recent interview that she cannot vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Alia is a British citizen, and doesn’t hold an Indian passport, which restricts her from casting her vote.

Alia and her Kalank co-actors Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha were asked in a recent India Today interview how they can help impact the elections. “By voting,” said Varun, Aditya and Sonakshi. But when Alia was asked the question separately, she said, “I can’t vote.” Asked for a reason, she said, “Passport.”

Alia, Varun, and a host of other actors visited New Delhi earlier this year, for a special meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which they discussed, among other things, how the film industry can contribute to the nation.

Alia had expressed the same concerns before the last general elections, in 2014. She’d told Hindustan Times, “Unfortunately, I can’t vote because I have a British passport. I am past the date (to get the official documents for voting) this time around, but I will try and get my voting card the next time (elections) once I get my dual citizenship. (sic; India does not actually allow dual citizenship).”

The actor won numerous accolades for her portrayal of an Indian spy in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, which is also the actor’s biggest solo hit, having made more than Rs 120 crore at the domestic box office. She also starred in Gully Boy, another critical and commercial hit.

Alia will next be seen in the period drama Kalank. She has also begun work on her south debut, RRR, and will star opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the ambitious Brahmastra, intended as the first of a trilogy.

