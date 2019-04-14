Alia Bhatt, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Karan Johar’s house. See new pics

Bollywood couple, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, were spotted with their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, heading to producer Karan Johar’s house on Saturday. Pictures of the trio have been shared online.

Alia wore a white and yellow top, while Ranbir wore a light blue T-shirt and a cap. Both were sitting in the back seat of their car, while Ayan was sitting shotgun. Only a few hours previously, Alia and her Kalank co-stars Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the Mumbai airport, returning after a round of promotions in New Delhi. Kalank is a period drama, also produced by Karan.

Alia in a recent interview to Mid-Day said that she shot both films simultaneously, which was very difficult. “I was shooting Brahmastra and Kalank simultaneously, some days were just impossible to get by,” she said. “It’s not easy to live up to (director Abhishek Varman’s) vision.”

In an earlier interview, also to Mid-Day, Alia had said, “Ranbir and I have always maintained that Brahmastra is not a superhero film; it is a mystical fantasy drama. There is no reference [for comparison]. It’s a new film that is emerging from our industry. It could be a film that will make this industry proud and put us on a global pedestal. I don’t want to blow my own trumpet, but there’s immense faith in Ayan’s vision.”

While Ranbir and Alia are spotted together more often now, they prefer keeping their relationship a private matter. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Alia had said, “It’s not as if a relationship is an achievement. It is just a part – and a very important part – of my life. It’s seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt on working with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor: His eyes are so honest, you can’t give a dishonest performance

Kalank is out on April 17, and Brahmastra has been slated for a December release. Alia will then move on to her south debut RRR, her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, opposite Salman Khan. Ranbir has gangster drama Shamshera in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 13:46 IST