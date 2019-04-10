Alia Bhatt on working with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor: His eyes are so honest, you can’t give a dishonest performance

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been open about their relationship but with some caveats. While Ranbir was the first to open up about the relationship, Alia has been more guarded. However, at a recent award function, she gave a shout-out to Ranbir in her acceptance speech, starting yet another round of wedding rumours.

Speaking to the Times Of India, Alia spoke about working with Ranbir in the upcoming film Brahmastra, and how she finds him extremely honest in his work. “I have always looked forward to working with Ranbir because I have always admired his work. He is a complete actor. He is so honest; his eyes are so honest that you cannot give a dishonest performance or a false take if you are working with him. Whatever you see of Ranbir on camera, you see none of it off camera. There is no process. He just comes and unleashes himself on camera. There’s an extreme honesty to his performance.”

Answering a question whether her ‘I Love You’ comment during her speech at Filmfare awards was a confirmation of their relationship, Alia said, “What connects Ranbir and I is for me to understand. What I did at that moment of thanking him was purely out of gratitude, and honesty, and it was all heart. Why I feel what I feel is very personal and I don’t think it can be discussed in public domain. This is the first time that I am talking about anything like this and I would like to keep it sacred and simple. Discussing why, why not, how.. gives it unnecessary attention, which could go either way. So, I might as well leave it aside.”

After receiving the award for Raazi at the recent Filmfare awards, Alia had said, “Meghna for me Raazi is you, your blood and sweat. You are my main chick. Vicky without you, the film wouldn’t be complete. Thank you my mentor Karan for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight’s all about love there my special one, I love you (Ranbir Kapoor).”

She had added in an Instagram post later, “And last but not the least MY special one - the one that makes my heart smile and eyes shine. And shine I will.. Because there’s soo much to do in life.. And this is just the beginning.”

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 11:39 IST