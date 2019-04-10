Alia Bhatt on working with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor: His eyes are so honest, you can’t give a dishonest performance
Alia Bhatt has opened up on working with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra and their relationship, which she described as sacred and simple.bollywood Updated: Apr 10, 2019 11:41 IST
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been open about their relationship but with some caveats. While Ranbir was the first to open up about the relationship, Alia has been more guarded. However, at a recent award function, she gave a shout-out to Ranbir in her acceptance speech, starting yet another round of wedding rumours.
Speaking to the Times Of India, Alia spoke about working with Ranbir in the upcoming film Brahmastra, and how she finds him extremely honest in his work. “I have always looked forward to working with Ranbir because I have always admired his work. He is a complete actor. He is so honest; his eyes are so honest that you cannot give a dishonest performance or a false take if you are working with him. Whatever you see of Ranbir on camera, you see none of it off camera. There is no process. He just comes and unleashes himself on camera. There’s an extreme honesty to his performance.”
Answering a question whether her ‘I Love You’ comment during her speech at Filmfare awards was a confirmation of their relationship, Alia said, “What connects Ranbir and I is for me to understand. What I did at that moment of thanking him was purely out of gratitude, and honesty, and it was all heart. Why I feel what I feel is very personal and I don’t think it can be discussed in public domain. This is the first time that I am talking about anything like this and I would like to keep it sacred and simple. Discussing why, why not, how.. gives it unnecessary attention, which could go either way. So, I might as well leave it aside.”
Also read: Aishwarya Rai’s birthday message for mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan features daughter Aaradhya
After receiving the award for Raazi at the recent Filmfare awards, Alia had said, “Meghna for me Raazi is you, your blood and sweat. You are my main chick. Vicky without you, the film wouldn’t be complete. Thank you my mentor Karan for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight’s all about love there my special one, I love you (Ranbir Kapoor).”
View this post on Instagram
A big feeling I have been feeling off late is gratitude.. Meghna Gulzar - to me first - raazi and everything about raazi is you - your effort, your tears, your love, your care it's you you you and just you.. I love you main chick🌟🌟🌟 The entire crew, all actors including my beautiful mother, jaideep and and vicky my iqbal without whom this world wouldn't have come alive.. This is your win too so thank you...I have soo much to be thankful for.. My mom & Dad who have always let me breathe & been my friends first My friends Ayan, Abhi, Kanch - my pillars - who are like my bothers and Sisters My sister - for just being my sister My team - My tribe - Grish, Punnu, Boru , Sanju, Ami, Amol, Sunil.. everything I achieve is yours first then mine Filmfare - thank you for my award and for once again making me want to dream & scream.. The audience the people that are the reason I or any of us are here.. I promise to always work as hard as I can to try and always entertain My mentor, my guardian angel and my fashion police.. who tells me how proud he is but also how I need to stay simple.. Thank you karan for making my life so so so special.. 🌞🌞🌞 And last but not the least MY special one - the one that makes my heart smile and eyes shine ❤️ And shine I will.. Because there's soo much to do in life.. And this is just the beginning.
She had added in an Instagram post later, “And last but not the least MY special one - the one that makes my heart smile and eyes shine. And shine I will.. Because there’s soo much to do in life.. And this is just the beginning.”
First Published: Apr 10, 2019 11:39 IST