Alia Bhatt stuns at Kalank promotions, Ranbir Kapoor returns to Mumbai in style. Check out Bollywood celebs’ latest pics

Actor Alia Bhatt took everyone’s breath away with her beauty as she promoted her upcoming film Kalank in Mumbai on Tuesday. Alia and her co-star from the film, Varun Dhawan wore matching white outfits and looked stunning together.

The actors promoted their film on the sets of reality show Voice of India. Kalank is up for release on April 17. The film’s final song, featuring Madhuri Dixit, was also unveiled on Tuesday.

Alia’s boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor also returned to Mumbai on Tuesday. He was in New York with his father Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Singh.

Ranbir brought the cool chic vibe to this airport outfit. He was seen in a black jacket, shirt, pants and even a black cap. Also channelling the same style at the airport was actor Kartik Aaryan. He gave photographers a big smile as he made his way to the Mumbai airport. Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and film producer Gauri Khan was also seen at the airport. She was seen in a black jacket, blue jeans and knee-high boots.

Also read: Avengers Endgame new clip: Captain Marvel reveals why she didn’t fight against Thanos in Infinity War. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar and his author wife Twinkle Khanna were also seen at the aiport. The couple shared big laughs at the airport when the paparazzi caught them on camera.

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani were also seen together with the cast and crew of their upcoming film Kabir Singh. The film’s first teaser was launched on Monday. Kiara looked bright and fresh in a white top and blue bottoms while Shahid rocked a black jacket with a big smile on his face.

Check out pics here:

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor celebrate Kabir Singh teaser launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan promote Kalank on Voice of India. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora at the gym. Kiara Advani spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ananya Panday at her dancing class and Janhvi Kapoor stepping out of her gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Adnan Sami and Vivek Oberoi spotted by the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Gauri Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 18:33 IST