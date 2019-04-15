Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are next generation’s Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol? Here’s what fans say

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol ruled the 90s with all the seven films in which they featured together. Young actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who have been loved by the audiences in every single movie they appeared in ever since their debut with Student of The Year in 2012, are now being compared to the hit jodi. We ran a poll for Hindustan Times readers to tell us if they believe Alia-Varun can become the new generation SRK-Kajol and the results are shocking. Most people do not believe Alia-Varun can replace the icons.

Of the people who took the poll, almost 67% believe that the young actors cannot replace the iconic couple from the 90s. “@aliaa08 is next kajol but #VarunDhawan can never match @imsrk,” a fan wrote. “No one can replace the ever green jodi,” commented another.

Alia and Varun made their debut together with Karan Johar’s directorial Student of The Year and were an instant hit with the audience. They came together for Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya again and were lapped up with love. The onscreen jodi comes together again with Abhishek Varman’s period film Kalank that also stars Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. Kalank is set to hit theatres on April 17.

SRK and Kajol, on the other hand, came together for the first time in 1995 with the thriller Baazigar. It was only in 1995 that Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge released, launching them into superstardom. Simran (Kajol’s character in DDLJ) and Raj (SRK in the film) have been the role models for lovers ever since. The actors went on to feature in hit films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum, My Name Is Khan, Karan Arjun and the more recently, Dilwale.

Indian Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt pose during the promotion of the upcoming Hindi film Kalank in Mumbai. ( AFP )

Speaking about the comparison, Varun had earlier told Deccan Chronicle in an interview, “It is a huge comparison. They (Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol) have done seven incredible films together. Their jodi is iconic. I would not consider this comparison as I have also grown up watching them together. We easily draw comparisons nowadays. We compare Virat Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar, then Sachin Tendulkar with Sunil Gavaskar, so this thing will happen continuously. Comparison between elder and younger brother. So, I take all the comparisons superficially and always work hard, so that one-day the audience will say that the pair of Varun and Alia entertained us the most.”

Asked if they will replace the 90s hit jodi in the next five years, he added, “No it won’t happen ever. That pair is so special that we are still talking about it today. You need to work very hard to reach that level.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayege.

Talking about their on-screen chemistry, Varun said in an interview to PTI,“It is just that I connect with her, which evokes reaction, and I guess this is what translates on-screen. When we are performing, even if it is a smallest thing she does, I notice that and there is reaction to it. Half of acting is listening and mostly we don’t do that as actors. But with her, I am definitely listening and understanding what she is trying to do.”

Alia said, “I don’t think Varun and I can take much credit when it comes to reinventing our pairing on screen. Honestly, it is in the writing and the director’s vision that comes to us and we just execute it. We execute it with a lot of passion and zest because both of us want to bring something new and give a different face to each other.” s

Interestingly, Kalank was originally supposed to cast SRK and Kajol when Yash Johar conceptualised it 15 years ago and Karan Johar was to direct the film. “When my father was alive, I was writing a love story set in pre-partition times. But the canvas was too large, it was supposed to have Shah Rukh, Ajay, Rani and Kajol. It was about homes, and it had a Hindu-Muslim angle. It was a very strong subject, and would be called Kalank,” Karan wrote in his book.

