Rajkummar Rao dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya with idol Shah Rukh Khan, says it’s a ‘dream come true’. Watch video

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently got an opportunity to perform with his idol, Shah Rukh Khan, on his hit number from the 90s - Chaiyya Chaiyya and the Newton star was happy to have fulfilled one of his dreams. SRK, too, had fun dancing with Rajkummar, and said that Rajkummar was ‘cool and talented’.

Rajkummar and SRK performed at the Filmfare awards 2019, which will be aired next Saturday, April 20.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor reveals her husband now calls himself Anand Sonam Ahuja, says he is her biggest cheerleader

Rajkummar shared a small snippet from the performance and tweeted, “I got the opportunity to perform with my idol @iamsrk. I love you sir. One must believe and work hard towards their dreams because they do come true.”

In the video, Rajkummar is seen dancing atop a makeshift train on the stage and the host for the night, SRK, joins him, as background dancers dressed in red traditional attire complete the scene. Shah Rukh was quick to respond to Rajkummar’s tweet and insisted he had all the fun. “No no yaar. The fun was all mine. You were so cool to work with & so talented,” he wrote.

I got the opportunity to perform with my idol @iamsrk. I love you sir. One must believe and work hard towards their dreams because they do come true 😇🙏❤️ https://t.co/Gv0vzYlumy — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 13, 2019

No no yaar. The fun was all mine. You were so cool to work with & so talented. https://t.co/xqjLC0CRIS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2019

The original song from SRK’s 1998 film by Mani Ratnam, Dil Se, featured Malaika Arora Khan and proved to be one of her initial hit dance numbers. Composed by AR Rahman, the song was written by Gulzar. One of the biggest highlights of the song was that it was actually performed on a moving train. Speaking about the experience, SRK had earlier said, “The dancers were all tied down that’s why it was very difficult. The train was slow, but many times, those overhead bridges use to come and there was no communication like how you have those speakers now. I remember Farah Khan and the rest of the crew carried a white cloth. Every time they put it up it meant stop the song and just bend down. It was very scary. Because even when you lie down it was like you could literally feel the bridge pass over you. That song was shot guerrilla style. The train would stop and suddenly start. It was very difficult to shoot the song. It was fun but not without its difficulties.”

Watch the original song here:

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao has completed Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut and has begun work on Made In China with Mouni Roy. He was recently seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga along with Sonam Kapoor.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, was last seen in the box office dud Zero, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He has not announced any new projects yet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 11:07 IST