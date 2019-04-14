Sonam Kapoor reveals her husband now calls himself Anand Sonam Ahuja, says he is her biggest cheerleader

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has said her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, is her biggest cheerleader and lauded him for supporting her. During the 35th Annual session of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) on Saturday here, Sonam spoke about gender equality and how her husband supports her.

Also read: Avengers Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans are having another Civil War on Twitter

“In cinema world, I was not treated as an equal but treated as a woman. But I realised it soon that women should not compromise. But art is reflection of the society. After marriage, my husband is my cheerleader and as a support he added my name in his middle name and has become Anand Sonam Ahuja,” Sonam said in a statement.

Sonam, who married Anand last year, attended the session along with ace tennis star Sania Mirza. Soon after her wedding, Sonam changed her name on social media platforms to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and received a lot of flak online for doing so. However, few noted that even Anand changed his name to Anand S Ahuja - S signifying Sonam.

On the film front, Sonam will be next seen film The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She last worked with sister Rhea Kapoor on her production that brought Sonam together with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar - Veere Di Wedding.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 10:14 IST