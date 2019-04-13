Avengers Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans are having another Civil War on Twitter

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr has poked fun at his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-actor Chris Evans. In a tweet posted Friday, Downey Jr joked that Captain America should use Stark Industries gear. Downey Jr plays the billionaire industrialist Tony Stark in the Marvel movies, while Evans plays Steve Rogers/Captain America.

Sharing a short video of Evans struggling to get himself into a harness, in full costume as Captain America, Downey Jr wrote, “This is what happens when they aren’t designed by Stark, @ChrisEvans.” Evans, responding to Downey Jr’s tweet, wrote, “I’m assuming you mean the parachute. However you DID design that costume, so I think they cancel each other out.”

I’m assuming you mean the parachute. However you DID design that costume, so I think they cancel each other out. https://t.co/Qya7trypBl — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 13, 2019

He continued, “Maybe the blame rests more with Coulson. Either way, you still let me run around New York like that.” Continuing the thread, actor Clark Gregg, who plays Phil Coulson in the MCU, wrote, “Input. I had input. Which specifically suggested “muted colors for night missions,” so we guess we know how that was received.”

It’s unclear which movie the video is from, although it appears to be the suit Evans wore in the earlier phase of films. The reference to New York suggests its from the first Avengers movie, although it’s unclear why Evans is implying that Stark designed Captain America’s suit.

Also read: Redditor shares depressing details from Avengers Endgame’s rumoured plot leak. Here’s who dies in the end

It has been rumoured that Avengers: Endgame will show a retread of the first Avengers film’s Battle of New York sequence, thereby suggesting the involvement of time travel and alternate dimensions. It is very possible that Stark designed the Avengers’ new tactical suits, which they are seen wearing in the latest trailer. Set images previously showed the actors wearing new gizmos on their wrists, which could also have been designed by Stark.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame also stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin. The film is slated for an April 26 release in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 14:34 IST