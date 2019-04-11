New Avengers Endgame theory says Thanos will destroy Infinity Stones before Avengers can stop him; clues are in the trailer

Thanos will destroy the Infinity Stones himself, before the Avengers can stop him, says a new Avengers: Endgame theory. A Marvel fan claims to have spotted clues about this in the latest trailer for the film.

A Reddit user has said that because Thanos doesn’t have any use for the stones anymore, he will destroy them. The theorist says that the Infinity Gauntlet was not destroyed, as was previously believed at the end of Infinity War.

It was revealed in a new Endgame clip that the Avengers notice a large energy spike, which pinpoints the exact location of the Mad Titan. This energy spike is believed to be emanating from the Infinity Stones. With the help of his disgruntled daughter, Nebula, they decide to go take him down. It has been reported that the Avengers will embark on this mission early in the film.

The theorist says clues can be found in the latest TV spot for the film. “The work is done. I won,” Thanos says, followed by, “What I’m about to do, I’m going to enjoy it, very, very much.” Thanos is barely seen in the film’s marketing, except in a couple of shots. One shows him on ‘the Garden’ - the planet where he landed post the Decimation - and another shows him manifesting before the Avengers.

The theorist continued, “He’ll either destroy the stones right in front of them and a battle will start, destroy them right before being killed by one of the Avengers (which would lead to time-travel shenanigans), or he’ll wreck them in battle and then destroy the stones. Any of these outcomes would force them to regroup and figure out a new plan to undo everything Thanos has done.”

Previous theories have suggested the involvement of time travel and alternate dimensions. The filmmakers have firmly refused to answer any questions regarding the plot of the film, and the marketing has managed to keep details to a minimum.

Avengers: Endgame will begin 22 days after the events of Infinity War, according to early footage shown at a recent press event. The film is billed as the epic conclusion to the 22-film Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Endgame is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and is slated for an April 26 release in India.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 17:44 IST